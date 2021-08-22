Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 7.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $367.73 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

