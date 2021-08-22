Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $39,031. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Everspin Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Everspin Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

