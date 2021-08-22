StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 911 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 197,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 529,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 52,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

