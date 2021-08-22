AMG National Trust Bank Sells 5,240 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $241.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $244.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.