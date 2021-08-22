StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

