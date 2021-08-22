Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $28,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,722. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

