Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,192. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

