Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $21,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 518,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,573. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.