Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post $5.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.51. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $261.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $273.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

