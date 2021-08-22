Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Cap of $204.57 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Balancer has a market capitalization of $204.57 million and $64.43 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $29.46 or 0.00060350 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.29 or 0.00817972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00102770 BTC.

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

