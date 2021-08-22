inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in inTEST stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of inTEST at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

