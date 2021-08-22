Shopping Price Reaches $52.29 on Top Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $49.06 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $52.29 or 0.00107124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,167 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

