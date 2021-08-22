Beam Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Beam has a market cap of $72.83 million and $14.30 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004835 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 157.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,066,640 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

