JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 861,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $43,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.