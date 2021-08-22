JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 861,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $43,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

