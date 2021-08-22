Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,189 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $84,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

