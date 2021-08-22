AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,033 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $282.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

