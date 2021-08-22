AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 4,325 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $161.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.