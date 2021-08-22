Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 964 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Quanta Services stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.89. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

