Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $253.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

