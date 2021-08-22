Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 37,264 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.5% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $132,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after acquiring an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

