Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,567,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,158 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 2.52% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $508,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK opened at $68.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.