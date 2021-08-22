Arizona State Retirement System Sells 659 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $118.95 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

