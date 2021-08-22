Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.