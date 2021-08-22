DIGG (DIGG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $369,433.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53,452.61 or 1.09509981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $29.62 million and $369,433.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00132228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00157549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,837.15 or 1.00054146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.00923881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.79 or 0.06623124 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 554 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

