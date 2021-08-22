TenX Price Reaches $0.0759 on Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. TenX has a market cap of $15.58 million and $499,002.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.70 or 0.00818885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00047917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00102858 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

