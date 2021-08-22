Everest (ID) Market Cap Tops $48.05 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Everest has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $48.05 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00132228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00157549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,837.15 or 1.00054146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.00923881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.79 or 0.06623124 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

