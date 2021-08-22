Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.01 and the highest is $11.04. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $6.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $33.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $37.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $32.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.63 to $37.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $328.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

