Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

