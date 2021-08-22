Peterson Wealth Management Buys Shares of 44,909 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

