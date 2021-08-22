Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $320.72 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

