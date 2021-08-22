Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

TSE Y opened at C$14.15 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$11.01 and a 52 week high of C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27. The company has a market cap of C$392.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.42.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on Y shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

