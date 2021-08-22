Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTSKY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $21.66 on Friday. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

