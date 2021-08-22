CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

