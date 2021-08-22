Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,165.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,250 shares of company stock worth $4,639,428 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,392,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,290,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.