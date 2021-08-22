iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.