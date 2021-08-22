Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up 0.4% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 1.45% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $24,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.