Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,537 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $22,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,175,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

