StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,589 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,928,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,005,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after buying an additional 809,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 713,351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

