StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

