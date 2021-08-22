Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €194.58 ($228.92).

RI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI opened at €175.75 ($206.76) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.60. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.