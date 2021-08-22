Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives CHF 439.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 439.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZURN. Barclays set a CHF 416 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.