Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €171.39 ($201.64).

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

HNR1 stock opened at €156.85 ($184.53) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €145.36.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

