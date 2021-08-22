RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 1,967 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST opened at $458.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

