RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,636 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.98. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.