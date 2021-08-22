Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,151 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,208,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $160,789,000 after purchasing an additional 455,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 353,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

