Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

