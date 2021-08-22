LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $7.30 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $102.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

