Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce sales of $7.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $546.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

