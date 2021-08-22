Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.08. Burlington Stores reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 358.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $347.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.69. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $189.48 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

