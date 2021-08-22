First Personal Financial Services Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $479.94 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

